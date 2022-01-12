Two women lose hands, four others injured as private bus topples in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Six passengers who were travelling in a private bus from Sigandur to Kollur suffered injuries in a road accident, with two of them losing their hands. The accident happened while the bus was negotiating a curve near Dali, Kollur, on Tuesday evening.

The patients who lost their hands were identified by police as Shamalamma (48) and Roopa (49). Shamalamma has been shifted to Wenlock Government district hospital, Mangaluru, while Roopa was admitted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

The remaining four injured are Shankarappa (50), Rathnamma (52), Venkatamana (45) and Chandrakala (42), all hailing from Kolar district. They have been admitted to Taluk Government Hospital, Kundapur.

The injured were all part of a team on a pilgrimage from Kolar to Kollur. They had gone to Sri Chaudeshvari temple in Sigandur before heading to Kollur.

Locals assisted the Kollur police in shifting the injured to hospital. Nasir Hussain, sub inspector, Kollur police station told TNIE that the driver of the bus lost control leading to the accident.