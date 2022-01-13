STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mekedatu padyatra: amid Covid, Govind Karjol wants Congress to apologise

They have to issue an apology to the people for carrying out a padayatra during the pandemic,” Karjol added.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Govind Karjol

Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over the Mekedatu padayatra continued on Wednesday with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol demanding an apology from the leaders of the Grand Old Party for taking out a march amid rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

“The Congress has to stop this political drama. Because of its padayatra, several Congress workers, including MLAs and former legislators, have got Covid-19,” Karjol told the media on Wednesday. He also said the people were suffering because of the Congress’ political gimmick. “We have also appealed to the Congress leaders to call off their padayatra. We don’t have any agenda behind asking them to stop the rally. They have to issue an apology to the people for carrying out a padayatra during the pandemic,” Karjol added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its 2013 Krishna basin padayatra, Karjol said, “It is not for the first time that the Congress is taking out such a padayatra. In 2013, they promised to work towards irrigating 15 lakh hectares of dry land in the Krishna basin. But they have not even succeeded in fulfilling half of the promises they had made to the people of Krishna basin in 2013.

They have to issue another apology for failing to fulfill the promises they made to the people of Krishna basin. They have ruled the country for over five decades by making false promises. The Congress is losing power in many states and it will continue to decline.”

To a question on the members of various organisations laying siege to the residence of Congress MLA M B Patil, Karjol said, “I have no knowledge about that. I will not stoop so low. I have good relations with Patil.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Mekedatu padayatra Govind Karjol COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp