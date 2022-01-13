Mekedatu padyatra: amid Covid, Govind Karjol wants Congress to apologise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over the Mekedatu padayatra continued on Wednesday with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol demanding an apology from the leaders of the Grand Old Party for taking out a march amid rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

“The Congress has to stop this political drama. Because of its padayatra, several Congress workers, including MLAs and former legislators, have got Covid-19,” Karjol told the media on Wednesday. He also said the people were suffering because of the Congress’ political gimmick. “We have also appealed to the Congress leaders to call off their padayatra. We don’t have any agenda behind asking them to stop the rally. They have to issue an apology to the people for carrying out a padayatra during the pandemic,” Karjol added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its 2013 Krishna basin padayatra, Karjol said, “It is not for the first time that the Congress is taking out such a padayatra. In 2013, they promised to work towards irrigating 15 lakh hectares of dry land in the Krishna basin. But they have not even succeeded in fulfilling half of the promises they had made to the people of Krishna basin in 2013.

They have to issue another apology for failing to fulfill the promises they made to the people of Krishna basin. They have ruled the country for over five decades by making false promises. The Congress is losing power in many states and it will continue to decline.”

To a question on the members of various organisations laying siege to the residence of Congress MLA M B Patil, Karjol said, “I have no knowledge about that. I will not stoop so low. I have good relations with Patil.”

