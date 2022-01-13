New Youth Policy in next Karnataka budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government will bring in a new Youth Policy, that would guide the youth.The government is ready to provide greater support for the youth, and a special programme in this regard would be brought in the next budget, Bommai said, participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda, held in virtual mode.

Consultations have been taking place at the highest level to prepare an effective new Youth Policy which will be reflected in youth-centric programmes, to be announced in the upcoming budget, he said.

Describing himself as a student of Vivekananda, the CM said Vivekananda’s thoughts transcended the boundaries of time and space.

Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the government is focused on providing quality education, and creating an entrepreneurship ecosystem. The learning process should include spiritual, moral, cultural, social aspects and National Education Policy (NEP-2020) would improve the quality of education in a big way, he said.

As part of the event, the handbook, ‘Yuvajana Kanaja’, comprising information of all programmes intended for youth, was also released.