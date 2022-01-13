Savarkar attempted to unite all sections, claims kin

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Right from accusing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as being the reason for the Partition to charging him with being a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, efforts continue to taint the personality of the freedom fighter, said Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of the Hindutva idealogue.

Delivering the keynote address at the ‘Jayosthuthe’ event, organised by Cultural Unity Recreation and Motivational Affiliates (CURMA) at Town Hall here to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, Satyaki stressed that a political party is continuing the effort even now to distort Veer Savarkar’s image.

Though Savarkar was a critic of Gandhi’s non-violence path, he was never the one to take to violence. Savarkar’s attempt at uniting all Hindu castes when he was in Ratnagiri is noteworthy and he did it through Mitra Melas (later Abhinav Bharat), a revolutionary organisation that he formed in his teens, Satyaki Savarkar pointed out.

Sathyaki said that a lot of misconception prevailed that Savarkar filed a mercy petition before the British to free him from the cellular jail in Andaman. But those were negotiation letters which the British rejected seven times. Only after laying down several conditions to shift him from the Andamans to Ratnagiri, his negotiation letter was accepted, he claimed.

“Savarkar never sought mercy from the British,” said Sathyaki. Veer Savarkar had proclaimed that only by imbibing the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji, can Indians get freedom from the British, he added.