Centre approves Rs 642 crore for watershed development schemes in Karnataka

Patil  said the Centre has also identified Karnataka as a state that will provide technical assistance to other states in taking up watershed development programmes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government has approved the release of Rs 642 crore to Karnataka under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (Watershed Development Component) for the next five years.
Agriculture Minister BC Patil said rainwater harvesting, measures to prevent soil erosion, recharging of groundwater table as well as initiative to assist self-help groups will be taken up under the project.

The Centre and the State will provide 60:40 assistance, respectively, for the project. While Rs 22,000 per hectare will be invested in taking up watershed development programmes in plains, it will be Rs 28,000 per hectare in hilly areas. Patil  said the Centre has also identified Karnataka as a state that will provide technical assistance to other states in taking up watershed development programmes.

Agriculture officials said that Karnataka will get Rs 150 crore each year and works will be taken up after getting approvals from the state cabinet. The State Government will also take up programmes under the Rs 600-crore REWARD (Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development) project with assistance from the World Bank.

The project announced in the 2021-22 budget will be taken up in 21 districts, except in the coastal region, in the next five years, with 70 per cent assistance from the World Bank and 30 per cent from the State Government, the official said.

The official said various initiatives will be taken up under the project, including strengthening farmer producer organization, value chain development and setting up Centre of Excellence on Watershed Management at the University of Agricultural Sciences Bengaluru.

