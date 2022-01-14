STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily test Covid positive

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge  and former union minister Veerappa Moily have tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:55 AM

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and former union minister Veerappa Moily have tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Kharge said he was asymptomatic and was in home isolation. He was fully-vaccinated, but was not eligible yet for the booster dose, a statement from his office read.  

Kharge had participated in the Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra on the inaugural day after which Congress leaders CM Ibrahim and HM Revanna too had tested positive. Meanwhile, Moily, who too had taken part in the padayatra, tested positive on Wednesday evening and he tweeted, “This evening, I tested positive for Covid-19. While I’m having symptoms (cough and fever) I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, which is preventing me from more severe illness....’’     Sports and Youth Services Minister KC Narayanagowda too has tested positive.

