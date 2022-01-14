STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt can frame policies on transfer of PDS licences: Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the state government’s power and prerogative to impose conditions while considering applications on compassionate grounds for grant of authorisation, under the Karnataka Essential Commodities Public Distribution System (Control) Order, to a family member of a deceased authorised dealer.   

“It is also settled that in case of compassionate appointments, the employer is entitled to frame policies. On the same premise, the state government is entitled to frame policies in the case of commodity distribution also,” the court said, while disposing of a batch of petitions filed by VC Manmohan Kumar and others, questioning the notification dated January 16, 2021. 

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar said the effect of notification in case of death of an authorised dealer before attaining the age of 65 years, is that the authorisation can be transferred to his spouse who is aged less than 65 years, or unemployed son, or unmarried daughter aged more than 18 years, or widowed daughter aged more than 18 years.  

It also issued a condition that such transferees should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent qualification as on the date of death of the dealer. Referring to this, the court said, “The condition of  ‘pass in 10th standard’ is a reasonable condition.

The government advocate is also right in contending that a person who deals with commodity distribution is required to have basic knowledge in arithmetic, banking and liaison with public offices. The other conditions with regard to age are also a matter of policy and are just and appropriate,” the court added.  

