STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC directs state to strictly implement COVID-19 SOPs in all districts

The court passed the order after the court was informed that the state government issued an order banning the Mekedatu Padayatra on the theme 'Namma Neeru-Namma Hakku'.

Published: 14th January 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in view of COVID-19 and not to permit any political gatherings or protest or dharna in all districts of the state, as long as SOP is operational. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after the court was informed that the state government issued an order banning the Mekedatu Padayatra on the theme 'Namma Neeru-Namma Hakku' following the observations made by the court on Wednesday and subsequently the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) suspended the padayatra for time being considering the pandemic situation.

Convincing about the submissions made by the senior counsel Uday Holla on behalf of KPCC and Additional Advocate General Subramanya, the court also disposed of the public interest litigation filed by AV Nagendra Prasad. 

When the matter was taken up for hearing, Uday Holla submitted that they have suspended the padayatra, taking into account of the observations made by the court and also the increasing in number of Covid cases. However, the other political parties have not stopped gatherings and an MLA goes apologised for participating in such a event, he argued. 

Additional Advocate General Subramanya submitted that the state government issued notice to KPCC to stop padayatra pursuant to order passed by the court and banned all political gatherings or dharnas or protests. Even directions have been issued to all district heads to strictly implement SOP dated January 4, 2022. 

It may be noted that the court on Wednesday sought explanation from the state government how and why the padayatra was permitted when no permission was granted and also KPCC to explain what action it has been taken to adhere to the SOP issued by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Karnataka Congress Karnataka government COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp