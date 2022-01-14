Karnataka’s 5T formula to fight Covid appreciated by PM Modi: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Karnataka’s 5T (testing, tracking, tracing, triaging and technology) strategy for Covid-19 management, during the interaction via conferencing on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Bommai, who is under home isolation, has been working from home for the past few days and explained the measures taken by the Karnataka government to tackle the rising cases. He also mentioned about the increase in testing and vaccination which is much more than the national average. The PM appreciated Karnataka’s testing and vaccination drive, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

PM praises state for using technology in surveillance

Chief Minister Basavaraj ommai also explained the emphasis that has been given to improving health infrastructure, including increasing the number of oxygenated beds and oxygen plants. He appealed to the Union Government for aid to increase such facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated Karnataka’s intiative in using technology to monitor people who are under home isolation. Bommai also said the Centre has told states to utilise the Rs 23,000 crore package that was announced for buying ambulances and improving health infrastructure.

This apart, many states have not utilised funds released under the second package of Rs 32,000 crore for ICU beds, oxygen plants and other facilities. “The PM directed the states to utilise these funds for improving health infrastructure,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added.