STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s 5T formula to fight Covid appreciated by PM Modi: Bommai

Bommai, who is under home isolation, has been working from home for the past few days and explained the measures taken by the Karnataka government to tackle the rising cases. 

Published: 14th January 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Karnataka’s 5T (testing, tracking, tracing, triaging and technology) strategy for Covid-19 management, during the interaction via conferencing on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Bommai, who is under home isolation, has been working from home for the past few days and explained the measures taken by the Karnataka government to tackle the rising cases.  He also mentioned about the increase in testing and vaccination which is much more than the national average. The PM appreciated Karnataka’s testing and vaccination drive, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

PM praises state for using technology in surveillance

Chief Minister Basavaraj ommai also explained the emphasis that has been given to improving health infrastructure, including increasing the number of oxygenated beds and oxygen plants. He appealed to the Union Government for aid to increase such facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated Karnataka’s intiative in using technology to monitor people who are under home isolation. Bommai also said the Centre has told states to utilise the Rs 23,000 crore package that was announced for buying ambulances and improving health infrastructure.

This apart, many states have not utilised funds released under the second package of Rs 32,000 crore for ICU beds, oxygen plants and other facilities. “The PM directed the states to utilise these funds for improving health infrastructure,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi 5T formula Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp