Mekedatu padayatra called off for now, but BJP may reap little dividend

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress calling off its ill-timed padayatra might have brought respite to the ruling government, but is unlikely to yield much political dividend to the BJP, as the opposition party was forced to wind up only after a lashing from the Karnataka High Court.

Though the court was severe against the government for abdicating its responsibility, it also questioned the Congress on the reasons for the padayatra. The BJP government, that was vocal against the padayatra and its timing, cannot portray a moral victory with its own party leaders Subhash Guttedar and M Renukacharaya taking part in mass events.

The BJP could have taken credit for stalling the padayatra if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had countered the Congress design to take political advantage with its march in Old Mysuru region. He could have called an all-party meeting and explained his government’s stand on the Mekedatu project, and hold the Congress responsible for any spike in cases, say political observers.

He should have sent a message that the BJP is for the project, but not for a padayatra in the middle of the third wave, especially with a swelling caseload. Bommai should have brought former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on board, and sought his advice on how to push Karnataka’s agenda, without harming Tamil Nadu’s interest.

The BJP government’s dilly-dallying also cost it a court rap: instead of taking a tough decision and discharging its duty with determination, it softened its stand as it was immersed in political calculations on whether the Congress would gain sympathy from the arrest of its leaders.

Although the BJP has nothing much to lose as it has little presence in Old Mysuru and Ramanagara, the Congress is now focusing on winning over voters in Bengaluru, claiming the Mekedatu reservoir will help quench the city’s thirst. The Congress, that lost its Bengaluru MLAs to Operation Lotus, and is finding it difficult to find alternative faces, has its eye on 23 assembly constituencies. It was this strategy that worried a few BJP legislators, who demanded that the padayatra should not be allowed to enter Bengaluru city.

BJP MP Prathap Simha, questioning the Congress’ silence on the Mekedatu project all these years, said the padayatra was a fight for leadership between Siddaramaiah and D K Shiva Kumar. The BJP is now keen to grab the opportunity and push for the Mekedatu reservoir to counter the Congress charge that the government has not made any effort for it, and may also use the opportunity to blunt any attack from the Congress on Covid management.

Political commentator Prof Muzaffar Assadi said that winding up of the padayatra will not be advantageous to the BJP, as the people know it was done on the intervention of the High Court. The only face-saver is that the padayatra did not enter Bengaluru, where the Congress could have stolen the limelight.