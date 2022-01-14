STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Saffron shawl vs scarves dispute at Koppa degree college resolved

The controversy that erupted in the Koppa Government Degree College campus in Balagadi over a communal issue has ended on a peaceful note .

Published: 14th January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Govt First Grade Degree College in Koppa town where the controversy over uniform cropped up

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMANGALURU: The controversy that erupted in the Koppa Government Degree College campus in Balagadi over a communal issue has ended on a peaceful note. Opposing Muslim girl students coming to college wearing hijab along with their uniforms, Some Hindu girls students attached to ABVP started attending college wearing saffron shawls on their uniforms.

Trouble escalated with student bodies supporting these communities started levelling charges against each another, which sparked communal disharmony in the college campus. To avert major trouble, the college principal, on the advice of the Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda convened a peace committee meeting comprising parents of both communities.

During the meeting, differences were resolved and an agreement was arrived at between the community leaders in the presence of the MLA TD Raje Gowda and the principal. A probable clash was averted, relieving parents of the tension.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Dr Ananth said that a similar situation had cropped up in the college in 2018 but was resolved on a harmonious note. Parents from both sides agreed to abide by the 2018 agreement. Muslim girls will wear only veils over their heads and not shawls along with the uniform. Parents of Hindu girls agreed that their wards will abide by the 2018 rule and will not wear saffron shawls on the uniform,” the Principal said.

Speaking to Express, Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda said that students were advised to behave in a disciplined manner and give importance to studies. “Incidents stoking communal flames should not occur in the college campus. All have agreed,” MLA Rajegowda  maintained.
 

