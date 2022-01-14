Seven killed in road accident at Karnataka's Kananakatte village

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Seven people travelling in a car were killed in a road accident at Kananakatte village on NH-50 in Jagalur taluk of Davangere district on Friday morning. According to police the ill-fated car hit a divider resulting in the accident.

Six people died on the spot and another one succumbed while being shifted to the hospital. The details of the deceased are being collected by the police.

The ill-fated people are from Shahpur and they were on their way to Hospet from Bengaluru. Jagalur rural police have registered a complaint and are investigating. Davangere SP CB Ryshyant and team arrived on the spot and took part in relief works.