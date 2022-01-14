STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakar blames Congress for surge in Covid cases in Karnataka

Addressing the media, Dr Sudhakar said that the Congress should be held responsible for the spiraling Covid cases in the state.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday blamed the Congress for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka — courtesy the party’s Mekedatu padayatra taken out in violation of the pandemic restrictions.

Addressing the media, Dr Sudhakar said that the Congress should be held responsible for the spiraling Covid cases in the state. He said the ruling BJP constantly tried to persuade the Congress leaders to stop the padayatra. However, they did not oblige.

Dr Sudhakar said that the government handled the situation in a very mature manner without the use of force or arresting any participant. “The padayatra has indeed led to surge in Covid cases and Congress is responsible for this,” he reiterated. He, however, appreciated the Congress for calling off the padayatra in the interest of the health and safety of citizens.

“Several thousands of innocent people took part in the padayatra. We are yet to see how it has spread the Covid infection. This was not an appropriate time to hold the march amid the third wave. The irresponsible statements made by KPCC president DK Shivakumar is very unbecoming and has hurt the morale of Covid warriors from IAS officers to frontline workers,” he said.

On the Mekedatu project, Dr Sudhakar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has a very deep understanding and knowledge of irrigation issues. “He is well aware of what needs to be done to benefit the state. Opposition should join hands with the government in such inter-state water issues. The Congress in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh had cancelled its rallies. Similarly, the Congress in Karnataka should have cancelled the padayatra,” he said.

On legal issues delaying the Mekedatu project, Dr Sudhakar said that Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court. “If the Congress is really concerned about Karnataka, then it could have discussed with Tamil Nadu CM to withdraw the case. The DMK is an ally of the Congress,” he added.

