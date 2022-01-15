Bommai’s political secy Renukacharya seeks ‘positive change’, stirs row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya, who is political secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, created a stir on Friday, when he complained that some ministers are seeking 2-3 portfolios and added, “We need a change for the better!”

“When it comes to building the party, it was just us who worked like porters. Ministries are allotted as a token of recognition of a leader’s work. Why should someone have to demand that they be given a prime portfolio?” he questioned, while speaking to the media.

“My statement is not against anyone in the leadership, but against some persons who are fussy about portfolios. Should they demand lucrative portfolios? Should not everyone be given a chance and should not everyone be accommodated?” he questioned.