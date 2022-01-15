Choornothsava celebrated in Udupi; COVID norms ignored

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Seven-day annual celebration, popularly known as ‘Sapthothsava,’ at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, concluded with the ‘Choornothsava,’ and ‘Avabritha Snana,’ celebration on Saturday.

According to the tradition, Sri Madhvacharya, the proponent of the Dvaitha School of philosophy installed the idol of Sri Krishna at Udupi on Makara Sankranthi.

To mark this event, the annual festival is held for seven days which is called ‘Sapthothsava. While the ‘Rathotsavam,’ is held at night for six days, on the last day ‘Choornothsava,’ it is held in the morning. The ‘Avabritha Snana,’ (the bath after religious ritual) was held at Sri Madhva Sarovara lake. Ashta Matha Swamijis participated in the event. However, during the celebration, the COVID-19 norms were ignored.

Though weekend curfew is in effect, thousands of devotees gathered at Car Street and participated in the celebration. Most of the devotees were not wearing face masks too increasing the risk of spread of the virus.

Though the district administration has not taken any action against anybody so far, the violation done during the celebration has been condemned widely by people on social media platforms.

Udupi DC Kurma Rao told TNIE that he would ask the Udupi tahsildar to look into the matter to check if the violations occurred and report the extent of violation to him. Also, Paryaya Mahothsava Committee will be asked to answer why the violation took place when the Seer had clearly said to make the celebrations simple.

Amidst this Udupi district reported 607 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. 15 required hospitalization. 28 were accommodated at COVID care centers and 564 were suggested to be in home isolation.