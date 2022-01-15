Harassed by a couple who borrowed Rs 8 lakh from her, woman ends life with her 2 children

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman committed suicide along with her 7-year-old and one-year-old daughters in Holehonnur police station limits in Shivamogga district after a couple who borrowed Rs 8 lakh from her failed to repay but instead had begun defaming her saying that she had an extra-marital relationship.

The incident occurred at Siddapur village on Thursday evening. The police stated in a release on Saturday that Veena (32), the deceased, had lent Rs 8 lakh to Santosh and his wife Asha from Yedehalli village in Bhadravathi taluk. Veena would keep asking the couple to return the money.

Instead of repaying the borrowed money, Santosh and Asha would harass Veena. They would spread rumours that Veena had an extra-marital affair. Veena was upset over this and was depressed. On Thursday evening, Veena told her husband that she was going to her parents’ house at Holalkere for the Sankranti festival. She took her daughters along with her.

She jumped into Bhadra canal along with her daughter near Siddapura on Thursday. Veena’s body was found at the canal near Yakkanahalli in Honnali taluk on Friday. Veena’s 7-year-old daughter’s body was recovered from near Nallur in Channagiri taluk. The body of the one-year-old baby is yet to be found.

Based on a complaint lodged by Veena's husband, police arrested Santosh.