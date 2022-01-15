STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karwar: Seabird Naval Base sees over 50 Covid cases, health officials issue warning

Subhash Chandra NS  “There are more than 60 cases, as many construction labourers tested positive in the 10 workers’ camps here. Several Naval staff have also tested positive. T

Published: 15th January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWER: The Seabird Naval Base is again in the news due to an outbreak of over 50 Covid-19 cases, and district health authorities have warned the Naval authorities for not ensuring proper quarantine of those who tested positive.

Subhash Chandra NS  “There are more than 60 cases, as many construction labourers tested positive in the 10 workers’ camps here. Several Naval staff have also tested positive. The labourers who tested positive are isolated, but it should have been done in a better manner,” Sharad Naik, District Health Officer, told TNIE.

The department could not give the exact number of Naval and construction staff who have tested positive.
Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, who visited the Hidden Valley construction camp where Phase 2 of the Seabird project is on, held a meeting with Naval authorities and contractors who have been working on the project, and instructed them to ensure proper isolation. Each camp has about 500 labourers. 

Ironically, it was the Indian Navy which helped civilians during the first wave. INS Patanjali helped in treatment of patients from Bhatkal and other places, until the District Hospital facility was ready to admit patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karwar COVID 19 Seabird Naval Base
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp