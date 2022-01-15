Karwar: Seabird Naval Base sees over 50 Covid cases, health officials issue warning

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWER: The Seabird Naval Base is again in the news due to an outbreak of over 50 Covid-19 cases, and district health authorities have warned the Naval authorities for not ensuring proper quarantine of those who tested positive.

Subhash Chandra NS “There are more than 60 cases, as many construction labourers tested positive in the 10 workers’ camps here. Several Naval staff have also tested positive. The labourers who tested positive are isolated, but it should have been done in a better manner,” Sharad Naik, District Health Officer, told TNIE.

The department could not give the exact number of Naval and construction staff who have tested positive.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, who visited the Hidden Valley construction camp where Phase 2 of the Seabird project is on, held a meeting with Naval authorities and contractors who have been working on the project, and instructed them to ensure proper isolation. Each camp has about 500 labourers.

Ironically, it was the Indian Navy which helped civilians during the first wave. INS Patanjali helped in treatment of patients from Bhatkal and other places, until the District Hospital facility was ready to admit patients.