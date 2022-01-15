Low on funds, Karnataka govt gives Rs 2 crore for new SEC office

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission has sought Rs 2.5 crore from the State Government to have interiors made for its new office in Sadashivanagar. It must be mentioned that the SEC is moving from its existing office on Cunningham Road to a swanky space in Sadashivanagar. However, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department officials don’t seem very pleased with the costing. Instead of the Rs 2.5 crore sought, the RDPR Department has approved a lesser Rs 2 crore.

Official sources from the government said the RDPR Department officials objected to the request and for the unnecessary expenditure at this time, when the government is itself facing a fund crunch. The SEC is tasked with holding elections to gram panchayats, taluk panchayats, urban local bodies, and the BBMP.

As per the government order dated on January 12, 2022, issued by RDPR, the SEC office, which is operating from the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd building on Cunningham Road, is now shifting to the new 8,989-square feet premises on Ballari Road in Sadashivanagar. In a bid to have the facility renovated with new interiors, a sum of Rs 2.5 crore was estimated by the Under-Secretary of the SEC, and the same was proposed and sent via a letter to the State Government, which has approved to release Rs 2 crore. This order has been issued as per the internal finance advisor of the department.

SEC officials, meanwhile, pointed out that the existing old office is small, and suffers from several other problems, including a small parking lot. Speaking to TNIE, SEC Commissioner Basavaraj said that the existing office is congested, leading to much inconvenience. “We are waiting for the work on the interiors to be completed, following which we will be shifting there at the earliest,” he added. Meanwhile, the BBMP election case is expected to come for hearing at the Supreme Court next week.