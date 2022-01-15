Mekedatu project is not sustainable: Environmentalist Medha Patkar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promising to implement the Mekedatu project by taking the opposition parties along, a group of rights activists have called for scrapping of the project on the ground that it affects biodiversity.

Noted environmentalist Medha Patkar on Friday suggested that it is not too late to scrap the Mekedatu drinking water project to safeguard the biodiversity of the region and also the Cauvery river. She felt that there were already many projects constructed along the river, and a balancing reservoir would be the last nail.Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with members of the Karnataka Nela Jala Parisara Samrakshana Samithi -- a newly formed coalition of rights organisations by actor-turned-activist Chetan Ahimsa -- at the Press Club of Bengaluru, she said,

“Environmental clearance for the project has not yet been given. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared, but whatever conditions were laid down before giving clearances based on the terms of reference by an expert committee of the Environment Ministry, have not been fulfilled. The Cauvery Water Management Authority also has to give its nod under the 2007 award by the Tribunal. All sanctions are pending, while people’s sanction is the most necessary,” she felt. She extended all help to the ‘Save Mekedatu’ movement, and said she was convinced that it is not an equitable and sustainable project.

She also expressed surprise that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, whom she saw as pro-people, pushed for the implementation of the project without any dialogue. Patkar pointed out that in the US, over 1,000 dams have been decommissioned and pulled down to ensure that rivers flow naturally.

Chetan alleged that people at the grassroots in the project area have been intimidated to evict them from their villages. “I have spoken to them during my recent visit and they are not willing to relocate,” he said, informing that they would approach CM Basavaraj Bommai with a presentation and convince the government to scrap the project.

Calls on ITI workers

Medha Patkar on Friday visited ITI workers who have been protesting for over 45 days and extended her support as well as of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM). “This is a public undertaking which is required to fill the public treasury, but unfortunately, this has been done by stealing from and exploiting contract workers,” she said.

The protest started in December when some workers were barred from entering the workplace on the ground that their contracts had ended. However, the workers have said that they had been working at ITI for years, with no mention of them being contract workers.

Political agitation will not win inter-state water disputes: Gowda

Mysuru: Expressing disapproval over the Congress’ recent Mekedatu padayatra, former PM H D Deve Gowda felt that inter-state water disputes cannot be won through political agitations. “I don’t say that the Congress took out the padayatra for political reasons, but issues such as inter-state water disputes, cannot be settled in this way,” he opined. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a JDS office in Saligarama, he said that padayatras will not relieve one of problems, and clarified that he never fought the Cauvery dispute out of the court, adding that the dispute is still pending before the court. “Will the court not deliver its judgement if Congress does not agitate?” he asked. He also felt that interstate disputes cannot be won through stirs or beating of drums.