STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Only the sick, emergency cases can visit hospitals for next 2 weeks to halt spread of COVID-19: Karnataka government

The government has asked patients with mild illness requiring outpatient or follow-up care not to visit hospitals till then or till further orders.

Published: 15th January 2022 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the State, the Karnataka government on Saturday said only the sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals for the next two weeks to prevent crowding.

The government has asked all the other patients with mild illness requiring outpatient or follow-up care not to visit hospitals till then or till further orders.

"In pursuant to the existing COVID-19 situation, it is hereby informed that only sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals/super-specialty hospitals and autonomous institutions," a notification from the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, T K Anil Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Children less infected than adults in third COVID wave

All other patients with mild illness which requires outpatient care/ follow-up care/elective case including dental patients should not visit the hospitals for the next two weeks or till further orders to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Private hospitals have also been instructed to take similar steps.

The State has been registering a spike in cases.

On Friday, there were 28,723 new cases, including 20,121 in the Bengaluru urban.

Meanwhile, the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government from Friday night to Monday morning in view of the spread of Covid-19 is being strictly enforced by the police in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi.

ALSO READ: Over 28,000 new COVID cases in Karnataka, 20,121 from Bengaluru alone

The two coastal districts on Friday reported 1,136 new Covid-19 cases.

While DK recorded 639 cases, Udupi saw 497.

Police personnel are on strict vigil to ensure that vehicles and people are not moving unnecessarily on the roads.

Barricades have been erected at various places.

Most of the roads are deserted, while a few buses are operating with a small number of passengers.

Those violating curfew norms are being penalised by the police in all places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Government COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Karnataka Coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp