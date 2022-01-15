Two acquitted in Udupi student rape, murder case

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A special POCSO court in Udupi acquitted two teenagers who were charged with sexually assaulting and killing a PU student at Byndoor near Udupi on June 17, 2015. The court ruled that there was a lacuna in the investigation and the prosecution failed to prove the case, acquitting Sunil and Akshaya, both 19 years old.

The victim, who was 17 years old, was found murdered near Byndoor. The then Udupi Superintendent of Police K Annamalai had arrested the duo within two days of the crime from Yojana Nagara in Byndoor where they were hiding. Students from the college where the victim was studying had held a massive rally, protesting against the crime.

The trial court judge, Kalpana Yermal, observed that the spot mahazar was not conducted immediately after the body was found and also, the postmortem was delayed. Advocates Subramaniah and Poornima argued for the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor YT Raghavendra said there is circumstantial evidence with eyewitnesses saying they saw the accused following the victim on the day of the crime. ‘’We will take the case to the high court to seek justice for the victim,’’ he said.

Sunil was in jail till his acquittal, while Akshaya, who is accused of misleading the police to protect Sunil, had obtained bail a few days after the incident. The then Byndoor Circle Police Inspector, Sudarshan M, now retired, was the investigating officer.