F&B, allied sectors to meet Karnataka CM Bommai to relax curfew restrictions; threaten to defy if not heard: Sources

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The food and beverage (F&B) and allied service sector in Karnataka are pinning their hope on a last-ditch effort – their meeting with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary early next week - to break ice with the government on relaxing the night and weekend curfew.

“We are in dire straits now having suffered the brunt of repeated closures, stringent restrictions since March 2020. We are finding it impossible to continue business with our businesses down by 60 to 70 percent since December end. It is now a matter of survival for us. The industry representatives are planning to meet the CM and CS to request them to give us some relaxations in night and weekend curfew.

We are hopeful of a positive outcome,” said the head of Bengaluru chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) Mukesh Tolani and co-founder of popular microbrewery 'Toit'.

Unconfirmed sources said that the F&B and allied sectors in the city are reportedly mulling the possibility of defying the weekend curfew and keep their premises and outlets open as a “desperate measure to survive,” said sources.

Last week Ajay Gowda, founder, Byg Brewski Brewing Company and Bob’s Bar represented NRAI and addressed a press meet in which other allied associations – Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, Wine Merchants Association, Caterers’ Association, Choultry and Marriage Halls Association and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (hotel wing) had joined hands to highlight the worsening situation of their businesses.

“We are a law-abiding industry and have been co-operating with government rules and regulations. But we need to look out for ourselves and all the stakeholders, who are associated or employed by the hospitality sector. The industry has borrowed heavily to keep afloat. With dwindling businesses and no support from the government there is no way that we can service loans or even survive the losses,” said Gowda.

He added that they would request the government for a more empathetic and pro-industry approach next week.

"Under the present circumstances we are okay with doing business with 50 per cent occupancy. We have been following all COVID-appropriate protocols with 100 percent staff vaccinated. Like malls, we are willing to accept only double vaccinated guests. The government can penalise us in case of non-adherence. But please, allow us to do business," said Gowda.

The government on January 7 had imposed weekend curfew in the City till January 19. This was extended to January 31 last week.