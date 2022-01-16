Karnataka govt may collapse if we release proof of graft: Contractors’ assn chief

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association on Saturday warned that if evidence related to allegations about 40 per cent commission in public works is released, it may prove the death knell for the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka.

“As many as four chief engineers of different departments, including PWD and Irrigation, may lose their jobs and over 25 MLAs who were involved, will be exposed”, Association president D Kempanna charged at a press conference on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Tumakuru district unit of the Association. The Association will start a signature campaign, addressing the CM, next week as it had to put off a public rally it had planned in Bengaluru due to Covid-19 situation.

Asked when they will release the evidence, Kempanna maintained that they will do so only after calling on Bommai and PM Narendra Modi, if he gives an appointment in March, and if the meeting does not yield results. “Our demand is to release Rs 26,000 crore due from the government for works already implemented and to scrap the package system of contract. We are about 17,000 contractors in Karnataka, but 296 contractors from outside are getting 90 per cent of the work under the package system, which is affecting us”, he said.