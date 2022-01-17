STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
150 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate

A senior police officer said that most of the 150 personnel who have tested positive are asymptomatic and a few have mild symptoms.

Published: 17th January 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: As many as 150 policemen working in Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week. This comes even as the district administration is striving to control the spread of COVID-19 driven by the highly- transmissible Omicron variant.

There are 2,100 police personnel in the commissionerate and all are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, the precautionary dose for the men in khaki has commenced as they are frontline workers. A senior police officer said that most of the 150 personnel who have tested positive are asymptomatic and a few have mild symptoms. However, all are in home isolation and are recovering. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said a couple of personnel tested positive on January 3, after a few more days, a few more tested positive. "Therefore, we tested all police personnel during the course of the last one week and 150 of them tested positive for COVID-19," he added.  

During the second wave of the pandemic early last year, as many as 100 policemen had tested positive in the district. A majority of them had availed treatment at COVID Care Centres. "Even a separate CCC was created to treat all policemen in a single place," said an official.
 

