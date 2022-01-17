Drunk gunman of Karnataka HC judge loses pistol, 10 live rounds

MG Chetan By

BENGALURU: In a security lapse that has shocked and embarrassed the city police, a service pistol with ten live rounds has gone missing and could be in the possession of any miscreant. The absurd incident came to light after a policeman deputed as a gunman to a High Court judge reported the firearm "stolen" on December 25.

In what appears to be a gross violation of rules, the gunman - Kallayya Mathapati, an ex-serviceman who joined the police force in 2019 - was proceeding on leave when the "incident" reportedly occurred at a travel agency on Tank Bund Road in Majestic around 7.30 pm on December 25.

Mathapathi was proceeding on a two-day leave, but instead of depositing the weapon with the department unit as per rules, he carried it along with the live rounds while leaving for his hometown in Vijayapura district.

According to Mathapathi's version to the investigators, he had requested the judge to grant him two days' leave on December 25 as he had to visit his hometown. The judge granted him permission. Mathapathi then reportedly consumed alcohol at his residence in Bapujinagar and left home around 7 pm to reach the travel agency around 7:30 pm to book a bus ticket.

As it was crowded, he had kept the bag containing the pistol and the live rounds by his side. After a few minutes when he reached out to pick it up, the bag was "missing". However, the police have found several holes in his story.

"Since the beginning of the probe, there is no consistency in his statements. He is not sure where exactly he lost the weapon and the bullets. When the CCTV footage at the travel agency was checked, no clues were found," a senior police officer said.

"He claimed to have taken a bus to reach Majestic from his house but losing the weapon in the bus was ruled out during the investigation. It appears that he has lost the weapon and bullets elsewhere, but he is not sure where. However, we have continued the probe as a pistol with live rounds has gone missing," she added.

An inquiry has been initiated against Mathapati, who served in the Army for 17 years. He has not been suspended from service. "As per rule, one must deposit the firearm in the respective unit if they are going out of headquarters on leave and get a letter. But he has not done it in this case," an officer added.

The Upparpet police on December 26 booked a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code after Mathapathi filed a complaint that morning, over 12 hours after the weapon and ammunition went missing.