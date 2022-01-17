STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Drunk gunman of Karnataka HC judge loses pistol, 10 live rounds

The absurd incident came to light after a policeman deputed as a gunman to a High Court judge reported the firearm 'stolen' on December 25.

Published: 17th January 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a security lapse that has shocked and embarrassed the city police, a service pistol with ten live rounds has gone missing and could be in the possession of any miscreant. The absurd incident came to light after a policeman deputed as a gunman to a High Court judge reported the firearm "stolen" on December 25.

In what appears to be a gross violation of rules, the gunman - Kallayya Mathapati, an ex-serviceman who joined the police force in 2019 - was proceeding on leave when the "incident" reportedly occurred at a travel agency on Tank Bund Road in Majestic around 7.30 pm on December 25.

Mathapathi was proceeding on a two-day leave, but instead of depositing the weapon with the department unit as per rules, he carried it along with the live rounds while leaving for his hometown in Vijayapura district.

According to Mathapathi's version to the investigators, he had requested the judge to grant him two days' leave on December 25 as he had to visit his hometown. The judge granted him permission. Mathapathi then reportedly consumed alcohol at his residence in Bapujinagar and left home around 7 pm to reach the travel agency around 7:30 pm to book a bus ticket.

As it was crowded, he had kept the bag containing the pistol and the live rounds by his side. After a few minutes when he reached out to pick it up, the bag was "missing". However, the police have found several holes in his story.

"Since the beginning of the probe, there is no consistency in his statements.  He is not sure where exactly he lost the weapon and the bullets. When the CCTV footage at the travel agency was checked, no clues were found," a senior police officer said.

"He claimed to have taken a bus to reach Majestic from his house but losing the weapon in the bus was ruled out during the investigation. It appears that he has lost the weapon and bullets elsewhere, but he is not sure where. However, we have continued the probe as a pistol with live rounds has gone missing," she added.

An inquiry has been initiated against Mathapati, who served in the Army for 17 years. He has not been suspended from service. "As per rule, one must deposit the firearm in the respective unit if they are going out of headquarters on leave and get a letter. But he has not done it in this case," an officer added.

The Upparpet police on December 26 booked a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code after Mathapathi filed a complaint that morning, over 12 hours after the weapon and ammunition went missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Police Karnataka High Court Kallayya Mathapati Karnatak gun loss
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp