Experts foresee Covid peak on Jan 25 in Karnataka: Minister

The minister added that the decision on extending the weekend curfew would be taken in the next emergency meeting on Friday.

R Ashoka

By PTI

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 experts in Karnataka expect that the state may witness coronavirus infections touching the peak on January 25 before coming down gradually, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

"The experts are of the opinion that the COVID cases may reach the peak on January 25, after which it will gradually decrease. They were also of the view that the state should reduce testing from over two lakh a day to about 1.5 lakh as it does not help much," Ashoka told reporters after the meeting on COVID-19 which was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The minister added that the decision on extending the weekend curfew would be taken in the next emergency meeting on Friday. He, however ruled out any possibility of lockdown in the state.

"Will wait for the peak to decide on extending the weekend curfew as it impacts public life," Ashoka said.

On vaccination against COVID for children between 15 and 18 years, he said it was decided at the meeting to intensify it.

To a query on the appeal of hoteliers not to impose weekend curfews, Ashoka said "We cannot risk the lives of 6.5 crore people to help hoteliers by lifting the weekend curfew. We will go by the experts, Centre and WHO's advisory on COVID," Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday ordered banning rallies, demonstrations and protests and congregation of more than 200 people in open places and 100 people in closed places during marriages till January end under section 144 (1) of the CrPC.

