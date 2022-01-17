STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food & beverage sector stakeholders to meet Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on COVID curfew

The industry representatives are planning to meet the CM and CS to request them to give us some relaxations in night and weekend curfew.

Published: 17th January 2022 05:58 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Food and Beverage (F&B) and allied service sector in Karnataka are pinning their hopes on a last-ditch effort -- their meeting with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary early next week -- to break ice with the government on relaxing night and weekend curfew.

"We are in dire straits now, having suffered the brunt of repeated closures and stringent restrictions since March 2020. We are finding it impossible to continue business with our businesses down by 60 to 70 percent since December-end," said the head of Bengaluru chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) Mukesh Tolani.

"It is now a matter of survival for us. The industry representatives are planning to meet the CM and CS to request them to give us some relaxations in night and weekend curfew. We are hopeful of a positive outcome," added Tolani, who is also the co-founder of popular microbrewery 'Toit'.

Unconfirmed sources said the F&B and allied sectors in the city are reportedly mulling the possibility of defying the weekend curfew and keeping their premises and outlets open as a "desperate measure to survive", said sources.

Last week, Ajay Gowda, founder, Byg Brewski Brewing Company and Bob's Bar, represented NRAI and addressed a press meet in which other allied associations -- Bruhat 

Bengaluru Hotels Association, Wine Merchants' Association, Caterers' Association, Choultry and Marriage Halls Association and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (hotel wing) had joined hands to highlight the worsening situation of their businesses. "We are a law-abiding industry, cooperating with the government. But we need to look out for ourselves," he said.

