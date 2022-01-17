Karnataka Congress slams rejection of saint Sree Narayana Guru tableau for Republic Day 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: Several Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad and B Ramanath Rai, have strongly criticised the Union Government for rejecting the tableau of saint reformer Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala government to present during this year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the Centre has insulted Sree Narayana Guru, a great social reformer, and it should tender an apology.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "Is he not Hindu? Let the BJP calrify its position. He dedicated his entire life to reform Hinduism by fighting against social evils like untouchability. By humiliating his contribution, does the BJP have any face left to talk about Hinduism?"

MLC Hariprasad said that Sree Narayana Guru is a saint revered by the downtrodden. The MLC said the saint preached equality. "This is the third time that the Sangh-inspired Central Government is insulting the great saint. Remember that he was recognised and respected by Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Rabindranath Tagore. He started prayers to ensure the people from the lower sections do not move away from Hinduism," he said.

In Mangaluru, former minister Ramanath Rai said the Centre’s decision was highly condemnable. "Sree Narayana Guru built a temple and gave entry into the temples for backward classes and the downtrodden. He batted for equality stating one god and one religion for all. Rejection of the tableau on Sree Narayana Guru who led a religious and social revolution in Kerala is a disrespect by the BJP-led Central government to the country’s federal system," he said.

"Guru was a great visionary, spiritual philosopher and social reformer who fought against the caste system, injustice and social discrimination done to the suppressed backward classes by the upper castes. Guru, who preached the doctrine of ‘one caste, one religion, one God, has thousands of followers and devotees. By rejecting a tableau on him,the Center has insulted the great visionary and his philosophy," he said.