STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka panel backs use of Omisure testing kits that can detect all COVID variants

The turnaround time per test is also less compared to other test kits. It is about 2.5 hours from sample collection to result generation.

Published: 17th January 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

A man gives samples for RT-PCR test.

A man gives samples for RT-PCR test. (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that the state government procure Omisure testing kits for COVID-19 diagnosis. The kit is a version of RT-PCR that detects all variants of SARS Covi-2 virus like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and also Omicron. Members of the committee believe the kit will make whole genome sequencing more focused and reduce the load on WGS labs.

“The sensitivity is 100% and specificity 99.25% for Omicron and nearly 100% for all other variants. The kit is approved by the ICMR and will shortly be available in the market,” said a report submitted to the government.

The committee said the kit has both S gene dropout and S gene specific mutation amplification for the first time in the world. Hence, it is an Omicron “stealth variant” spotter and detects all sub-lineages of Omicron such as BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3. This is a clear advantage over existing S gene dropout kits which are known to miss these sub-lineages. This is because the Omisure kit uses an entirely different region other than 69-70 amino acid deletion which is the basis of other kits.

The turnaround time per test is also less compared to other test kits. It is about 2.5 hours from sample collection to result generation. The kit is priced at Rs 250 and if Karnataka is procuring about five lakh tests, the TAC members said the cost would come to around Rs 200 plus taxes per test.

TAC members said sequencing may not be required for Omicron positive samples in the kit as it has shown 100% concordance to genomic sequencing in evaluation by the ICMR.

A senior doctor who is part of the committee said, “In fact, samples that test negative for Omicron with Omisure kit but test positive for COVID-19 should be prioritised for sequencing as they may indicate other variants, new sub-lineages of Omicron or emergence of a new variant.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Omisure
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp