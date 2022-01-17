STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State ready to combat third wave of COVID-19: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Dr Sudhakar said that as of now over 9 crore vaccinations have been administered in Karnataka including over 8 crore adults who have received both their doses.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the State Government is ready to face the third wave of COVID-19.The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 completed one year on Sunday.

Dr Sudhakar said that as of now over 9 crore vaccinations have been administered in Karnataka. This includes over 8 crore adults, who have received both their doses, and 19 lakh children between the age group of 15 and 17 who have got one jab. In addition, almost three lakh citizens have received their precautionary dose as on Sunday.

Dr Sudhakar said that the third wave of the pandemic will be controlled through the use of technology and data to ensure that those affected will be treated effectively and immediately. He also said that the state is preparing for the third wave by educating over 10,000 home physicians on how to handle home isolation cases as well as dos and dont's on giving advice to patients. He said that students in their final year of medical college will also be given the same kind of training.

In addition, the minister also inaugurated a free healthcare service camp for those in need in the city on Sunday. The healthcare camp, named Swasthya, is being organised by Abalashrama, an NGO, that aims at helping and empowering women. The initiative offers multiple multi-speciality medical services to  those in need free of cost. 
 

