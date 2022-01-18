14 Karnataka districts show low sex ratio at birth

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A technician in Mandya was caught red-handed for running a scanning centre where he conducted sex determination test on foetuses. To top it, he was not even a radiologist but an ordinary technician who learnt how to do scanning and opened his own centre. He also referred couples to some doctors who conducted illegal abortions.

Revealing this incident that took place a few months ago, Dr Chandrakala, Deputy Director, Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Section (PC&PNDT), Department of Health, said they seized the equipment and shut down the centre. But nothing happens to perpetrators as court cases take a long time, she said.

A combination of many such incidents is what has led to a decline in sex ratio at birth in 14 districts in the state. But overall, the sex ratio at birth (females per 1,000 males) has improved in the state from 979 in 2015-16 to 1,034 2019-20, shows the National Family Health Survey.

The 14 districts that have recorded low sex ratio are Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir and Bengaluru Rural. NFHS says Hassan recorded the ratio at 1,140 in 2015-16, but it declined to 872 in 2019-20. Similarly, Bidar that recorded 1,075 in 2015-16 recorded 898 in 2019-20.

A senior officer from the Health Department, requesting anonymity, said NFHS, which is conducted by the central government, is a sample-based survey, while the state government follows the Health Management Information System (HMIS) which gives more comprehensive data. “But the trend remains the same, and many districts in Karnataka are lagging in this parameter,” he added.

Prenatal screening, sex determination test blamed

Vasudeva Sharma, Executive Director, Child Right Trust, said the total fertility rate (childbirth per couple) is reducing and Karnataka averages 1.7 as against the country’s 2.1. “Many families, especially in rural areas, could be opting for one child and prefer it to be a boy. However, prenatal screening and sex determination of foetuses, which is still rampant, is the main reason for the skewed sex ratio,” he added. But there is strict monitoring, said District Health Officer, Shivamogga, Dr Rajesh Suragihalli.

“The district has 21 private radiologists. We frequently ask them about scanning data of pregnant women. We have warned them of legal action and penalties if there is any violation. If a medical termination of pregnancy is conducted, we seek the reason,” he added. Udupi is among few districts that have matrilineality, where a woman is given importance. But still, the gender ratio is not good.

A survey conducted between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 showed the sex ratio at 935 girls per 1,000 boys. In 2018-19, it was 976 and in 2019- 20, it was 956. Though no female foeticide has been reported, couples opting not to have more children could be the reason behind the fall, officials said.

“The Women and Child Welfare Department has launched awareness programmes to educate families on the importance of girl child,” said Women and Child Welfare, Deputy Director Geetha Lakshmi said.

Inputs from K Shivakumar, Ramakrishna Badsheshi, Bosky Khanna, V Velayudham, Prakash Samaga, Marx Tejaswi , G Subhash Chandra