29 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh test positive for COVID-19 in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A total of 29 migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The construction site where they worked has been sealed and officials confirmed that steps are being taken to ensure the isolation of the positive patients.

The workers had moved to the district from Uttar Pradesh recently and were working at an under-construction site near St Michael School in the city.

A couple of workers developed symptoms of fever and reported to the district hospital for COVID-19 tests. After their test results emerged positive, all the 150 workers at the site were made to undergo the COVID-19 tests. A total of 29 workers have tested positive and results of a few others are awaited.

“The triage team from the health department conducted a health checkup of the workers. Apart from two workers, all the other positive patients are asymptomatic. Steps are being taken to isolate the workers inside the under-construction building. The contractors and other owners are requested to ensure that all migrant workers undergo COVID-19 tests before reporting to the job,” said DHO Dr Venkatesh who visited the spot for an inspection.