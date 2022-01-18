STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

29 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh test positive for COVID-19 in Madikeri

The workers had moved to the district from Uttar Pradesh recently and were working at an under-construction site near St Michael School in the city

Published: 18th January 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Steps are being taken to ensure the isolation of the positive patients (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A total of 29 migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The construction site where they worked has been sealed and officials confirmed that steps are being taken to ensure the isolation of the positive patients.

The workers had moved to the district from Uttar Pradesh recently and were working at an under-construction site near St Michael School in the city.

A couple of workers developed symptoms of fever and reported to the district hospital for COVID-19 tests. After their test results emerged positive, all the 150 workers at the site were made to undergo the COVID-19 tests. A total of 29 workers have tested positive and results of a few others are awaited.

“The triage team from the health department conducted a health checkup of the workers. Apart from two workers, all the other positive patients are asymptomatic. Steps are being taken to isolate the workers inside the under-construction building. The contractors and other owners are requested to ensure that all migrant workers undergo COVID-19 tests before reporting to the job,” said DHO Dr Venkatesh who visited the spot for an inspection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu COVID-19 Migrant workers Madikeri
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp