Amaravati Express en route to Howrah derails near Dudhsagar, passengers and staff safe

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The front pair of wheels of the leading locomotive of the Vasco-Da-Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol on Tuesday morning.

The train had started from Vasco-Da-Gama at 6.30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8.50 am. All passengers and staff on board are safe. The Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van left Castle Rock at 9.45 am and reached the spot at 10.35 am.

DRM Hubballi Arvind Malkhede with a divisional team of senior officers rushed to the spot by the Self Propelled Accident Relief Train that left Hubballi by 9.50 am. The full rake of Amaravati Express is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART.

The entire rear portion of the train was detached. It left the site at 11:10 am and arrived at Dudhsagar at 11:17 am. The train is be taken to Kulem where a Multi Loco has been arranged for hauling it on the onward journey towards Hubballi. All the passengers have been served with snacks, tea and water. Packed lunch is also being arranged.

Senior officers led by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, P K Mishra, Additional General Manager, SPS Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer, Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Two trains -- Train no. 12780 at Castle Rock and Ernakulam-Pune Express at Sanvordem -- are waiting because of the derailment, railway officials said.