Announce KPSC results soon, Suresh asks govt 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former cabinet minister and BJP leader S Suresh Kumar has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pointing out that the mains examination for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which was held in February last year, has still not been evaluated.

In a letter to the CM, he pointed out that the prelims were held in the month of August 2020, and the mains were held about seven months later, however, when the candidates were at the KPSC office to find out the results, they were told that they were not available.

He added that there is strong suspicion that the valuation had not been done even after 11 months. Candidates who visited the public service commission office have not received any response, and the evaluation has not been taken up at all. Kumar said there is no full-time officer for evaluation at the KPSC, and the officer who is presently in charge, is on deputation. He urged the government to have the scripts evaluated and the results announced, while reasoning that efficient government officers are necessary, for whose appointment, the results must be announced soon.