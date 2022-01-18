Cellular operators laud Karnataka telecom infra by-laws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and other telecom operators and associations lauded the Karnataka Telecommunication Infrastructure and Underground Optical Fibre Cable Bye-Laws 2021, issued by the state government.

The notification, issued on January 12, 2022 and made public on January 17, 2022, allows a one-time fee of Rs 10,000 to meet administrative expenses for the installation of Telecom Tower and Aerial OFC deployment per application (tower and aerial OFC). For optical fibre, it is Rs 1,000 per km OFC (underground) and for Cell on Wheel, Rs 2,000 per application. The associations said this policy will help meet the National Broadband Mission, increase the broadband penetration, provide internet and broadband services to the citizens and improve the connectivity and capacity.

“The telecom industry has emerged as a saviour for many during the pandemic. With telecom reforms, this announcement will become the base for digital connectivity in the state and will go a long way in building a robust infrastructure. Today, as the country prepares for 5G, it is important to understand that the roadmap for Digital India is seamless connectivity,” said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

He said they have also urged the State Government to expedite implementation of the policy at all levels which will boost the direct and indirect jobs associated with the roll-out of telecom infrastructure in Karnataka. As per data shared by the association, Karnataka requires 90,000 telecom towers as against the present 44,000 towers.