Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of DG Halli riot accused 

The court noted that Khan’s presence on the scene of the incident and his participation in torching a vehicle parked outside the K G Halli police station has been established.

Published: 18th January 2022 05:46 AM

A team of BJP delegates visited the riot hit area of DG Halli on Sunday to take stock of the ground situation in Bengaluru on Sunday

File photo of team of BJP delegates visited the riot hit area of DG Halli on Sunday to take stock of the ground situation in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of Imran Ahmed alias Imran Khan, president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), KG Halli ward, accused of taking part in KG Halli and DG Halli riots.  

“From the charge sheet, it is evident that the appellant is the president of SDPI, KG Halli ward. It is also evident that before the riots took place on August 11, 2021, appellant attended the meeting between 20.45 hours and 21.15 hours,” a division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and Anant Ramanath Hegde said, dismissing Khan’s bail plea.  

The court noted that Khan’s presence on the scene of the incident and his participation in torching a vehicle parked outside the K G Halli police station has been established. It is evident that Khan had a prominent role in riot and mob violence, the court said, adding that as president of SDPI, the possibility of interfering with a fair trial by influencing or threatening the witnesses cannot be ruled out.  Khan moved the HC for bail after his plea was dismissed by the special court.

Following the incident, the local police had registered a case for riots but later, the Central Government handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A charge sheet was filed which included sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against Khan.  

The High Court noted that the act committed by Khan and other accused on August 11, 2020, discloses the conspiracy to commit acts of violence and destruction of public properties and to create a fear psychosis in the mind of law-abiding citizens. The material in the chargesheet indicates that there are reasonable grounds to believe that accusation against Khan is prima facie proved, the court added.

