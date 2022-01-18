Panel to look into measures to double farmers’ income

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Monday constituted a committee, which is headed by Agriculture Minister BC Patil and consisting of farmers, to look into technologies that can be developed through the agricultural sciences universities and other measures required to be taken to help farmers double their income and decided to constitute a Secondary Agriculture Directorate.

The Government Order issued on Monday stated that 12 farmers — recipients of the first three awards of the Agriculture Department’s ‘Krishi Pandit’ awards for the last four years — will be part of the committee.

Research to help farmers

The committee will look into areas in which research is required to help farmers, to ensure innovations at the agricultural universities help farmers increase their income, supply of nutritious produce to consumers and also to make sure innovations are environment-friendly.

Also. a Secondary Agriculture Directorate will be set up for processing all agro-products, including dairy, fishery, horticulture, sericulture and animal husbandry and setting up agro-processing units that will help increase farmers’ income and create employment opportunities in rural areas.

The Horticulture Minister will be the deputy chairman of the committee that will consist of senior officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments, vice-chancellors of agricultural universities in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Raichur, vice-chancellor of Veterinary and Fisheries University, Bidar, and Agriculture Commissioner will be member secretary of the committee.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 25, last year, it was decided to constitute a committee consisting of farmers to look at the measures required to be taken to double farmers income by 2023-24.

In a bid to increase the income of farmers in the state, the Karnataka Government will give more focus on all aspects of post-harvest technologies and marketing, including processing and branding.

Villages to have Grama One centres from Jan 26

Bengaluru: The government’s ambitious ‘Grama One’ centres that provide various services under one roof at the village-level, will start in 12 districts from January 26. About 3,000 ‘Grama One’ service centres would be opened for the purpose. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday held a meeting with the senior officers to review preparation made for launching the services in villages.

It would be launched in Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu districts on January 26. About 100 services related to Revenue, Food, Health, and Labour departments would be available through ‘Grama One’ service centres. They would be provided with uninterrupted power and internet connectivity, said a statement issued by the CMO. The CM, during the virtual meeting with officers said for now they are starting the services in 12 districts, which will be extended to all others.