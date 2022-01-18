TN may use padayatra to stall Mekedatu project: R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka has accused the Congress of disrupting the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, with its recent ‘walk for water’ campaign. Alleging that the Congress drive only helped spread the pandemic in the state, Ashoka claimed that the Opposition party’s agitation could be used by the Tamil Nadu government, which was opposed to the project, to stall it. But Congress leader Siddaramaiah opposed this observation.

The former CM said the padayatra was from Kanakapura to Ramanagara, and asked why were there so many Covid cases elsewhere in the state? It is improper to blame the Congress for Covid, he added. Ashoka said, “For the past 15-20 years, we had been convincing people that the Mekedatu project in Ramanagara district is restricted to drinking water and power generation, the Congress publicised it that it will give water from the project to the farmers as well. Now, the statements by Congress leaders will be used by the Tamil Nadu government to stall the project.”

But Siddaramaiah hit back, saying that it was taken up by the Congress government in 2013, and later, the BJP government at the Centre did not offer its support when it had to. “We are only asking for the state’s just and rightful share,” Siddaramaiah said.

Court resolution

While Ashoka said that no water dispute has ever been resolved by a rally or padayatra, he added: “All such disputes were sorted out by the court. That much common sense, the Congress leader should have had.” Meanwhile, the Congress charged that the Central authorities are withholding clearances. “The key is political will and the BJP needs to provide those clearances instead of accusing the Congress,” it said, adding that the issue is not pending before the court.

Accusing the Congress of spreading the coronavirus pandemic in the state, the minister further challenged the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to get all those who had taken part in the padayatra, for five days from January 9, tested.

“The test will make it clear whether or not the Congress’ march has led to a fast spread of the virus,” the minister alleged. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson M G Mahesh also accused the Congress of turning a superspreader for Covid-19, while blaming the Mekedatu padayatra for the spike in cases across the state.