68 nursing aspirants infected with COVID-19 in Karnataka's Ballari

As per COVID guidelines, any person from other states should bring a test report not less than 72 hours.

Published: 19th January 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse, doctor, hospital, IV, ICU

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: As many as 68 students, who came to Ballari to write the nursing entrance examination from different states, have tested positive for COVID-19. In all, 400 students and their parents came here on January 15.

The district administration had arranged for tests as the students and those who accompanied them had not got any COVID-negative certificate. The positive students and parents were put under quarantine. The numbers are expected to increase as more results will be out on Wednesday.

On January 16, the Education Department had organised the entrance exam. Confusion prevailed when students from Haryana, MP, Kerala, Maharashtra and other states came to Ballari without test reports which are mandatory.

As per COVID guidelines, any person from other states should bring a test report not less than 72 hours. But those who came for the entrance exam had only certificates of double dose vaccinations. SP Saidulu Adavat said, "Cases were registered against nine nursing colleges and four lodges who allowed the entry of students without informing the district administration."

