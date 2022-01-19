STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy questions rationale of COVID-induced night curfew

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that schools and colleges need to be closed for the next 20 days, owing to the increasing number of Covid cases in the state.

Published: 19th January 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that schools and colleges need to be closed for the next 20 days, owing to the increasing number of COVID cases in the state. Terming the night curfew as a confusing move, the JDS leader said the common man was put through difficulty and trouble by it.

Addressing a press conference, the former CM said that while some leaders in the BJP have spoken in favour of the curfew, certain other leaders are opposed to it. "Now, whose words should the people listen to?" he asked. 

Kumaraswamy claimed that businessmen, hoteliers and other small traders were completely opposed to this curfew, which greatly hurt their livelihood. Even with a night curfew in place, at many places, people and vehicles are moving as if there is no curfew at all which, adds to the problem.

"Because of the imposition of night curfew, can the government completely bring the case count under control, is the bigger question. I don't know, based on what understanding did the experts ask for a night curfew," he felt, and further asked how effective the weekend lockdown is, needs to be examined.

The night curfew was affecting farmers and agriculturalists who harvest crops and bring them to the market, he said, adding that the government has to help farmers, for whom they have to announce a suitable package to compensate for their losses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Night curfew COVID19 COronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp