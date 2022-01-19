Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy questions rationale of COVID-induced night curfew

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that schools and colleges need to be closed for the next 20 days, owing to the increasing number of COVID cases in the state. Terming the night curfew as a confusing move, the JDS leader said the common man was put through difficulty and trouble by it.

Addressing a press conference, the former CM said that while some leaders in the BJP have spoken in favour of the curfew, certain other leaders are opposed to it. "Now, whose words should the people listen to?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy claimed that businessmen, hoteliers and other small traders were completely opposed to this curfew, which greatly hurt their livelihood. Even with a night curfew in place, at many places, people and vehicles are moving as if there is no curfew at all which, adds to the problem.

"Because of the imposition of night curfew, can the government completely bring the case count under control, is the bigger question. I don't know, based on what understanding did the experts ask for a night curfew," he felt, and further asked how effective the weekend lockdown is, needs to be examined.

The night curfew was affecting farmers and agriculturalists who harvest crops and bring them to the market, he said, adding that the government has to help farmers, for whom they have to announce a suitable package to compensate for their losses.