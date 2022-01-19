STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM orders stern action against violators of Covid norms including ministers, MLAs

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had contracted Covid is now back at work after testing negative for the virus. He has instructed the chief secretary to file cases against those who violate Covid norms, irrespective of their party affiliation.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday about violation of Covid norms by his own party members, he said, "Let them be from any Sangha or Sanghatane, even MLAs or ministers, action will be taken against them."

On Tuesday, KPCC President DK Shivakumar wrote a letter to the chief secretary complaining about BJP leaders and ministers violating norms and demanded action. Asked about this, the CM said they do not need a complaint from the Congress and are taking action on their own.

CM hints at lifting of restrictions

The CM will be meeting Technical Advisory Committee members to review Covid restrictions including during weekends. He said many are saying there is no need for restrictions and that it can be tackled with all precautionary measures. "We will seek an opinion from the TAC and do a review," he said. It may be recalled that many BJP leaders including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi are batting for lifting Covid restrictions.

He said based on the trends in different countries and states, experts have estimated that the cases may peak in the state by January end and February first week.

With the surge in cases, the Karnataka government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

Bommai, who was infected by COVID and was in home quarantine, from where he was virtually performing official duties and held meetings, today said he has recovered.

"...my quarantine is over and the test has also been done, it has come negative. So from today I have decided to take part in day-to-day work from the office," he said.

Noting that he had held a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of various districts on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said clear instructions have been given to district administrations to increase vaccination where the coverage is low, whether it is first or second dose, or precaution dose.

"Directions have been given to administer precaution dose among health and frontline workers at a fast pace," he said.

With 94 per cent of cases in home isolation now, the health department has been asked to monitor it, by maintaining constant contact with those infected, doing triaging and providing them with medical kits, Bommai said.

(with PTI inputs)

