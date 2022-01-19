STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports highest number of daily COVID cases in country at 41,457

Karnataka reported the highest number of Covid cases in the country at 41,457 on Tuesday with a massive jump of 52 per cent over Monday's 27,156 cases.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported the highest number of COVID cases in the country at 41,457 on Tuesday with a massive jump of 52 per cent over Monday’s 27,156 cases. The test positivity rate too went up to 22.30 per cent on Tuesday from 12.45 per cent on Monday. The state also reported 20 deaths.

Bengaluru saw an increase from 15,947 cases on Monday to 25,595 on Tuesday, a whopping 60 per cent jump. It stood as the highest among major cities in the country. Karnataka was followed by Maharashtra with 39,027 cases, Kerala with 28,481 cases, Delhi 11,684 and West Bengal 10,430 cases.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned that the state could see daily cases of up to 1.2 lakh at its peak, which is expected on January 25. "As per the Technical Advisory Committee's report, the state may see 80,000 cases during the decline. We are already seeing cases of up to 40,000 per day," he said.

Pointing out that the infection rate in the third wave is way higher than the first two waves, he said the infection may spread five times faster than the first two waves. He said cases may start declining by February second or third week.

Government warns doctors of action

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday warned some medical practitioners of action for allegedly spreading misinformation on COVID. Such misinformation leads to confusion among the public, the govt said. 

Districts under Health department eye

BENGALURU: The state health department is keeping an eye on eight districts where there is an urgent need to prepare hospital infrastructure as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in some of them is 30 per cent. 

