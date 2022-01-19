By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Institution of Engineers strongly feels that the construction of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across Cauvery will bring down pressure on the four existing reservoirs in the Cauvery basin and help Karnataka meet Tamil Nadu's water demand in distress, said M Lakshman, Chairman of the Karnataka Centre of the institute.

Speaking at an interaction on 'Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Construction - How Far it is Beneficial to Mysuru Region' organised by the Institution of Engineers, Lakshman said KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi can only store 115 tmcft of water, with the surplus going waste whenever there is more rainfall.

He said the balancing reservoir with a storage capacity of 67.14 tmc of water can meet Cauvery Water Tribunals' directions to release 37 tmcft of water from January to July, and also during the distress years as Karnataka cannot use it for irrigation.

He said that the construction of the Mekedatu project enables Karnataka to use surplus water in all four reservoirs to cultivate more than 13 lakh acres and also give water to paddy cultivation. While, Karnataka can use 4.75 tmcft of water to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikballapur districts besides generating 400 MW hydel power, he added.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu has implemented a drinking water project utilising 1.8 tmcft of water from Hogenakkal Falls to provide piped water to Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and parts of Hosur districts, he said the neighbouring state has been clearly told that it cannot object to a similar project taken up by the Karnataka government.

He said the Supreme Court, in its final verdict, also refers that Karnataka is planning the Mekedatu project and the Central Water Commission even asked to submit a DPR that was opposed by former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on November 17, 2018.

He said that 67 meetings have been held regarding Mekedatu from 2016 headed by former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy and also the present BJP government. Lakshman said the Karnataka Government should prevail upon the Centre to give all necessary permissions so that the state can immediately start work on the project.

He claimed that around 140 tmcft of water is wasted whenever there is heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas and the reservoir will store sufficient water for Tamil Nadu.

Will launch campaign for Mahadayi soon: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: An agitation demanding the implementation of the Mahadayi project would be launched shortly, which will be on the lines of the recent Mekedatu agitation by the Congress, said KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said a discussion with top Congress leaders would be held to finalise the nature of the said agitation and its success. He said it would be on the same model as that of the Mekedatu agitation, which had been highly successful.

The agitation for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir that was launched recently did not end mid-way, but was highly successful in putting pressure on the government, he claimed.

Commenting on the Assembly elections in Goa on February 14, Jarkiholi said the party and its workers, headed by Congress in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao, were working very hard for victory.