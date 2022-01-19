No funds given to repair rundown school buildings in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has not taken up repair and maintenance of schools that are in a dilapidated condition across the state due to lack of funds. At the same time, financial allocations have been made to build schools and anganwadis, but not maintenance, sources in the government pointed out.

In flood-hit areas, the Public Works, Education and Women and Child Welfare Departments have started the construction of 3,243 schools at a cost of Rs 756 crore and 842 Anganwadis at Rs 138 crore. These structures are at different stages of completion. PWD said that it has completed 2,722 schools and 551 Anganwadi buildings and other projects are nearing completion.

But sources in the education department clarified that where existing school structures are old and need restoration, the government has not taken up repair works due to lack of funds. Asked about it, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and former education minister Suresh Kumar said these works should be taken up.

Suresh Kumar said, "In flood-hit areas, the construction work is on and the government has built new schools. But in many other areas, school structures are in a bad shape. Since most of the affluent children study at private schools, issues dogging government schools do not draw attention."

Out of a budget outlay of around Rs 23,000 crore, nearly Rs 19,000 crore goes for disbursement of salaries and the remaining for uniforms, textbooks, mid-day meals and other expenses. Nagesh and Suresh Kumar said there is a need for a separate allocation of funds for maintenance of school buildings. The amount earmarked for school maintenance is small and negligible now, they pointed out.