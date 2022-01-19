STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second Pre-University exams in Karnataka to begin from April 16

Published: 19th January 2022 03:28 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the schedule for the second PU annual examination beginning from April 16.

While there will be no changes to the syllabus of optional subjects, the exam will be conducted only for 70 per cent of the syllabus for language papers.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the department has stated that practical exams will be held from February 2 to March 25, while preparatory exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25.

The annual exams are scheduled to be held from April 16 to May 4. Meanwhile, the exams for the first PU will be held from March 28 to April 13.

