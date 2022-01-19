Two cops deputed for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's security held for trying to 'extort' money from drug peddlers

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two policemen deputed for the security of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's private residence here, were arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from drug peddlers.

Head constable Shiva Kumar and constable Santosh Naukar attached to the Koramangala police station were allegedly demanding money from drug peddlers in return for not booking cases them.

They are said to have caught a peddler and his associate in Koramangala on January 13, and as they had to report to security duty at CM's house that day, they brought them to R T Nagar, where Bommai's private residence is located, official sources said.

They said, on the evening of January 13, the police control room received an alert from a citizen about suspicious activity in an autorickshaw, parked near the CM's residence.

When the 'Hoysala' police patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot, two men in police uniform were seen talking to two others in the three-wheeler.

While the two constables claimed that they were questioning the other two on receiving information that they were drug peddlers, the latter who were accused of peddling alleged that the men in uniform were demanding money from them to let them go.

After inquiry the policemen were suspended and arrested along with the two men, and ganja was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala commented on the issue.

"If CM's security will be drug peddling, who'll catch or punish the Drug mafia? If drugs trade is being run under CM's nose (his residence), who'll bell the cat? BJP Govt is endangering the present & future of youth? Can CM Bommai escape responsibility?" he tweeted.