Will convince Medha Patkar, actor Chethan on Mekedatu: Institute Of Engineers - Karnataka Centre

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Disputing activist Medha Patkar's opposition to Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project, chairman of the Institute Of Engineers, Karnataka Centre, M Lakshman said the institution has planned to invite the former to visit the project site.

He said the Institute of Engineers will make their presentation to convince that the project has minimum impact on the ecology as an estimated 5,088 ares will submerge including 4,716 acres of forest land and another 280 acre of revenue land.

Speaking at an interaction, Lakshman said only four villages with 200 families will get submerged and they have agreed to relocate. He said they will also invite actor Chethan who has opposed the project stating that tribals would be affected.

The actor should know that there are no tribals in the proposed areas and claimed that construction of the dam will recharge underground water in 50-60 km further improving the forest area, he said. "We have also planned presentation for Karnataka MPs on the project and will meet Pratap Simha personally in this regard," he added.

Refuting charges that Bengaluru will not get water from Mekedatu, Lakshman said the state government wants to spend Rs 9,000 crore for meeting drinking water needs in Bengaluru, as more than 20,000 apartments, 30 per cent of the city is deprived of Cauvery waters.

Claiming that there is no logic in Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the project, he said political parties in Karnataka should set aside political differences and rise to the occasion to get the approval from the Centre.