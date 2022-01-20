Fake RT-PCR COVID report menace worries officials on Karnataka-Kerala borders

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a bid to contain the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has directed to keep a strict vigil on Karnataka- Kerala border. Yet, many have managed to enter the state using fake RT-PCR reports at the Moolehole check-post.

The Karnataka-Kerala border has two check-posts -- one at Mollehole in Gundlupet taluk and Bavali in HD Kote of Mysuru district -- where all passengers are screened before being allowed inside Karnataka. The staff, who works on two shifts under the supervision of two nodal officers, are directed to see whether passengers heading to Karnataka have two doses of vaccination and RT-PCR negative report.

With the callousness of the health staff reporting to duty at 8 am, the passengers who line up from 6 am have managed to cross over showing fake RTPCR reports. Those travelling by vehicles cross the border without undergoing regular screening leaving the locals worried.

While the staff on duty have made it a "formality" to check the certificate and are not bothered whether it is original or fake to avoid confrontation. Those crossing the borders daily for business and framing purposes have colluded with the staff to avoid screening or show the RT-PCR test report.

Shivakumar, a farmer, has expressed fear that cases may further spike as many with fake certificates are entering the town. He urged Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gauthan to make a surprise visit and suspend the officials for dereliction of duty.

DHO Vishvesvaraiah said that they have lodged a complaint with the local police to trace the origin of fake RT-PCR tests and register criminal cases against those who are indulging into this. Admitting that it has turned out to be a serious issue, the DHO directed the staff to reach before 6 am.

"I have also spoken to tahsildar, police, executive officers and taluk health officers to co-ordinate and shoulder the responsibility to stop those violating Covid norms from entering Karnataka," he said.