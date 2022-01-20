STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS to name new office-bearers post Karnataka bypoll debacle

With Assembly elections about 15 months away, the party is working hard to strengthen its structure and will appoint a core committee to deal with day-to-day functioning and challenges, if any.

Published: 20th January 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After suffering several setbacks in the recent bypolls, the JDS has now decided to focus on strengthening the party structure.

At a meeting attended by the party supremo HD Deve Gowda, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, state party president HK Kumaraswamy, deputy leader in the Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur and others at the JP Bhavan on Wednesday, the leaders decided to weed out those holding positions in the party, but have failed to deliver.

With Assembly elections about 15 months away, the party is working hard to strengthen its structure and will appoint a core committee to deal with day-to-day functioning and challenges, if any.

Party state president HK Kumaraswamy told The New Indian Express that they will appoint office-bearers at the state and district level in the coming days and added that the list of new appointees should come out in about a week's time.

The party, it may be recalled, has held a series of meetings over the last few weeks on strengthening itself to come to power on its own. A few months ago, the JDS had announced that it will target 123 seats in the next Assembly election.

The JDS, which had planned to take out a 'Janata Jaladhare', campaign for water on January 26, has now postponed the event due to the prevailing COVID situation. HK Kumaraswamy said that the party will now take a call on it some time in the first week of March, depending on the situation.

Lalita Naik is new Janata Party president

Former minister BT Lalita Naik has been appointed as the president of the Janata Party, which still bears the symbol of a 'farmer carrying the plough'. This party is largely non-operative, with Jayaprakash Bandhu as its national president.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Lalita said that her party will try to work with other parties in the coming days, since the elections are approaching.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy JDS HD Deve Gowda HK Kumaraswamy Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp