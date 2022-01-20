Karnataka government makes another bid to remove dress code rules for clubs

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The State Government is yet again attempting to bring an end to the dress code rules prevalent at clubs in Karnataka, which restrict entry of any member or visitor to their premises if they are found wearing traditional or non-formal attire.

It may be recalled that a few previous governments had attempted to lift this rule, but in vain. Now, a committee of the state legislature, headed by BJP MLC N Ravikumar, will look into the issue. There are more than 300 clubs in Karnataka, and most of them impose restrictions which include curbs on Indian attire, informal/casual clothing, and also chappals, with most establishments mandating entry in formal shoes. "Why should someone impose restrictions on what we wear, when the dress is comfortable and decent?" Ravikumar questioned.

Accordingly, the committee is planning to recommend to the State Government to direct clubs in the state to do away with the dress code for guests. Ravikumar also maintained that it is not fair to impose restrictions on people’s dressing and insist that they wear formal dress and shoes. "All this is nuisance, and has to be removed," the MLC opined.

The committee members plan to travel across the state once COVID cases drop. "We have received complaints against some clubs. The committee that has nine members will also look into other violations, including running bars without permission. We will also look at the best practices followed by clubs in other states. We want to include these clubs in pro-society activities," Ravikumar said.

During the BJP dipensation in 2013, a similar panel was constituted, headed by then BJP MLA Hemachandra Sagar, who visited some of the upscale clubs in Bengaluru and recommended that no club in the state should have any dress code. It also recommended the authorities to allow entry to ordinary citizens wearing decent clothing.

Later, during Siddaramiah’s regime, a joint legislature committee had proposed The Karnataka Regulation of Entry to Public Places and Regulation of Clubs Bill to remove the dress code altogether. But nothing has been done so far.